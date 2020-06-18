Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 42" cabinets, recessed lighting, a two car garage, a beautiful paver patio with bench overlooking the backyard, and much more! Upstairs you will find a loft, two guest bedrooms with a full bath, and the master bedroom. The master bath features dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower, and a walk in closet. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Enjoy the amazing amenities such as a community pool, play park, and walk/jog trails, offered at Moss Grove Plantation.



Pets under 50lbs negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

Applications are available online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.



