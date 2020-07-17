All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 618 Bushberry Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
618 Bushberry Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

618 Bushberry Rd

618 Bush Berry Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

618 Bush Berry Rd, Lexington County, SC 29123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Home in Pelion! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home in PELION Rent-to-Own. This home is on Bushberry Rd and it comes with 4 acres acres of land. It is being offered for $850 down and $850 a month.

Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home. Ahora usted puede comunicarse con nosotros en español! Llamenos al 803-220-3700.

Text BUSH to 1-803-220-1501 to receive price and availability changes.

To view our other homes or get more information about our business, visit our website: http://usedmobilehomes123.com

To apply for this or other homes, click here:
http://usedmobilehomes123.com/rental-application/

(RLNE2215653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Bushberry Rd have any available units?
618 Bushberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington County, SC.
Is 618 Bushberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
618 Bushberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Bushberry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Bushberry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd offer parking?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd have a pool?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Bushberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Bushberry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd
Lexington, SC 29072
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Brookland
127 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle
West Columbia, SC 29169

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken