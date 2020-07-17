618 Bushberry Rd

Amenities
Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Home in Pelion! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home in PELION Rent-to-Own. This home is on Bushberry Rd and it comes with 4 acres acres of land. It is being offered for $850 down and $850 a month.
Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home. Ahora usted puede comunicarse con nosotros en español! Llamenos al 803-220-3700.
Text BUSH to 1-803-220-1501 to receive price and availability changes.
To view our other homes or get more information about our business, visit our website: http://usedmobilehomes123.com
To apply for this or other homes, click here:
http://usedmobilehomes123.com/rental-application/
