570 Neelys Creek Road

3 Bedroom located in the Lesslie area! - Located in the Lesslie area, is this beautiful updated old-fashioned 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with a large front and back yard. Enjoy relaxing on the lengthy front porch! Every room throughout is great in size with the bedrooms having double closets. The open flow of the kitchen to the dining area is perfect for dinner parties! Appliances included are an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the laundry room area with full size washer/dryer hook-ups that leads to the back deck. The interior of the home is ADA friendly! Landscaping included!!



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only - $250 Pet Fee with $10 Pet Rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd., Left onto W Main St., Right onto W Black St., Right onto Porter Rd., Left onto Williford Rd., Left onto Neely Creek. House on the corner of Williford and Neely.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



