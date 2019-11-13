All apartments in Lesslie
Home
/
Lesslie, SC
/
570 Neelys Creek Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

570 Neelys Creek Road

570 Neelys Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

570 Neelys Creek Road, Lesslie, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom located in the Lesslie area! - Located in the Lesslie area, is this beautiful updated old-fashioned 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with a large front and back yard. Enjoy relaxing on the lengthy front porch! Every room throughout is great in size with the bedrooms having double closets. The open flow of the kitchen to the dining area is perfect for dinner parties! Appliances included are an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the laundry room area with full size washer/dryer hook-ups that leads to the back deck. The interior of the home is ADA friendly! Landscaping included!!

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only - $250 Pet Fee with $10 Pet Rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd., Left onto W Main St., Right onto W Black St., Right onto Porter Rd., Left onto Williford Rd., Left onto Neely Creek. House on the corner of Williford and Neely.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5171533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have any available units?
570 Neelys Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lesslie, SC.
What amenities does 570 Neelys Creek Road have?
Some of 570 Neelys Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Neelys Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
570 Neelys Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Neelys Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Neelys Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 570 Neelys Creek Road offers parking.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Neelys Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have a pool?
No, 570 Neelys Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 570 Neelys Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Neelys Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Neelys Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 570 Neelys Creek Road has units with air conditioning.

