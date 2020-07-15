FOUR Bedroom Two Story Patio Home featuring the Main Bedroom Suite on the First Floor and one additional bedroom on the opposite side of the First Floor. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs plus a spacious loft. There is a full bath upstairs and a half Bath on the First Floor in addition to the main bedroom bathroom. A Gas Log Fireplace is located in the Large Family Room with a sliding glass door to the patio and private fenced outdoor area. Open Floor Plan. The home has a Single car garage. Corner Lot. Across the street from the Community Pool. Very close drive to Ballantyne. Easily accessible location. Indian Land Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7124 Caggy Lane have any available units?
7124 Caggy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 7124 Caggy Lane have?
Some of 7124 Caggy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Caggy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Caggy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.