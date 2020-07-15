7124 Caggy Lane

Amenities

FOUR Bedroom Two Story Patio Home featuring the Main Bedroom Suite on the First Floor and one additional bedroom on the opposite side of the First Floor. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs plus a spacious loft. There is a full bath upstairs and a half Bath on the First Floor in addition to the main bedroom bathroom. A Gas Log Fireplace is located in the Large Family Room with a sliding glass door to the patio and private fenced outdoor area. Open Floor Plan. The home has a Single car garage. Corner Lot. Across the street from the Community Pool. Very close drive to Ballantyne. Easily accessible location. Indian Land Schools.