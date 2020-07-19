6021 Queens Walk Court

Amenities
Great 3BD, 2.5BA townhome in an excellent location! Minutes from Johnston Road with plenty of shops, entertainment, restaurants and area parks. The first floor boasts a very open floor plan with a dining room, kitchen, and spacious great room. The second level features a very large master suite with ceiling fan, tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and another walk-in closet. This rental is equipped with a one-car garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Contact listing agent for a preview. All renters must complete an application for consideration.