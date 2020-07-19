6021 Queens Walk Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3BD, 2.5BA townhome in an excellent location! Minutes from Johnston Road with plenty of shops, entertainment, restaurants and area parks. The first floor boasts a very open floor plan with a dining room, kitchen, and spacious great room. The second level features a very large master suite with ceiling fan, tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and another walk-in closet. This rental is equipped with a one-car garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Contact listing agent for a preview. All renters must complete an application for consideration.