Lancaster County, SC
6021 Queens Walk Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

6021 Queens Walk Court

6021 Queens Walk Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6021 Queens Walk Court, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3BD, 2.5BA townhome in an excellent location! Minutes from Johnston Road with plenty of shops, entertainment, restaurants and area parks. The first floor boasts a very open floor plan with a dining room, kitchen, and spacious great room. The second level features a very large master suite with ceiling fan, tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and another walk-in closet. This rental is equipped with a one-car garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Contact listing agent for a preview. All renters must complete an application for consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have any available units?
6021 Queens Walk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 6021 Queens Walk Court have?
Some of 6021 Queens Walk Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Queens Walk Court currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Queens Walk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Queens Walk Court pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Queens Walk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Queens Walk Court offers parking.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 Queens Walk Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have a pool?
No, 6021 Queens Walk Court does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have accessible units?
No, 6021 Queens Walk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Queens Walk Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 Queens Walk Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 Queens Walk Court does not have units with air conditioning.
