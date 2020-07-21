All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

5635 Agora Court

5635 Agora Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Agora Ct, Lancaster County, SC 29720

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
OPEN HOUSE DAILY 6AM-9PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE or VIEW THE HOME IN 3D at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2723181
Welcome Home! The First Floor Of This Home Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/ Crown, Chair Rail, & Picture Frame Moldings, Butler's Pantry, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Large Island, Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave, & Refrigerator, Breakfast Area, Great Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Gas Log Fireplace, Mud Room, Bedroom, & a Full Bath! Upstairs, You Will Find The Loft, Huge Master Bedroom, Master Bath w/ Large Walk-In Shower, His & Hers Separate Vanities, & Garden Tub, Two Additional Bedrooms, & the Laundry Room. Every Room In This Home Is Spacious! Outside, You Will Notice the Two Car Garage, Covered Front Porch, Patio, & Great Back Yard! The Community Features a Pool, Kid's Splash Zone, Playground, Fitness Center, & Tennis Courts. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy! Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Agora Court have any available units?
5635 Agora Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 5635 Agora Court have?
Some of 5635 Agora Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Agora Court currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Agora Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Agora Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Agora Court is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Agora Court offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Agora Court offers parking.
Does 5635 Agora Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Agora Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Agora Court have a pool?
Yes, 5635 Agora Court has a pool.
Does 5635 Agora Court have accessible units?
No, 5635 Agora Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Agora Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Agora Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Agora Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Agora Court does not have units with air conditioning.
