5635 Agora Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

OPEN HOUSE DAILY 6AM-9PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE or VIEW THE HOME IN 3D at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2723181

Welcome Home! The First Floor Of This Home Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/ Crown, Chair Rail, & Picture Frame Moldings, Butler's Pantry, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Large Island, Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave, & Refrigerator, Breakfast Area, Great Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Gas Log Fireplace, Mud Room, Bedroom, & a Full Bath! Upstairs, You Will Find The Loft, Huge Master Bedroom, Master Bath w/ Large Walk-In Shower, His & Hers Separate Vanities, & Garden Tub, Two Additional Bedrooms, & the Laundry Room. Every Room In This Home Is Spacious! Outside, You Will Notice the Two Car Garage, Covered Front Porch, Patio, & Great Back Yard! The Community Features a Pool, Kid's Splash Zone, Playground, Fitness Center, & Tennis Courts. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy! Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.