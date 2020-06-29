4029 Black Walnut Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful! Energy efficient townhome in in highly desirable Indian Land. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment and several new grocery stores! Available May 1st for immediate move-in. You will love the open floor plan, fireplace and spacious master bedroom. Trash and lawn care included. Walking distance from the community pool. Pets will be conditional based on size and bread w/$500 deposit. Dogs must be leashed at all times in the community. This is a no smoking unit. Security deposit $1600.00 and renters insurance is required.