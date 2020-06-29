All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:37 AM

4029 Black Walnut Way

4029 Black Walnut Way · No Longer Available
Location

4029 Black Walnut Way, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful! Energy efficient townhome in in highly desirable Indian Land. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment and several new grocery stores! Available May 1st for immediate move-in. You will love the open floor plan, fireplace and spacious master bedroom. Trash and lawn care included. Walking distance from the community pool. Pets will be conditional based on size and bread w/$500 deposit. Dogs must be leashed at all times in the community. This is a no smoking unit. Security deposit $1600.00 and renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have any available units?
4029 Black Walnut Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 4029 Black Walnut Way have?
Some of 4029 Black Walnut Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Black Walnut Way currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Black Walnut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Black Walnut Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 Black Walnut Way is pet friendly.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Black Walnut Way offers parking.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Black Walnut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have a pool?
Yes, 4029 Black Walnut Way has a pool.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have accessible units?
No, 4029 Black Walnut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Black Walnut Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 Black Walnut Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 Black Walnut Way does not have units with air conditioning.
