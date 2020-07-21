3005 White Gate Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW 2019 build! Be the first to live in this absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom home, still boasting that new home smell. The spacious floorplan features a formal dining room, family room with fireplace, and luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout, providing modern appeal that's easy to maintain. Let your inner chef rejoice in the stunning kitchen that has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a useful center island. Situated on 1/3 acre corner lot within the newly developed Hitchcock Crossing, you'll be surrounded by woods, gazebos, sidewalks, and friendly neighbors. Close to downtown Aiken, shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in a brand new home. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!