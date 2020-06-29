All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:51 PM

2449 Chatham Drive

2449 Chatham Drive · (980) 498-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2449 Chatham Drive, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC. Located just across the border from Marvin and minutes from Waxhaw, This property is very spacious with an open floor plan and over-sized bedrooms.

House features;

* Large kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances,
* Breakfast nook,
* Open floor plan,
* Living area with fireplace,
* Over-sized bedrooms,
* Master with tray ceilings and walk-in closet,
* Nice backyard with berm (which is maintained by the HOA),
* 2 car garage,

Community features;

* Large pool with pool house,
* Nice walking neighborhood with sidewalks throughout.

To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools:

Indian Land Elementary
Indian Land Middle
Indian Land High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Chatham Drive have any available units?
2449 Chatham Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2449 Chatham Drive have?
Some of 2449 Chatham Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Chatham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Chatham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Chatham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2449 Chatham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Chatham Drive offers parking.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Chatham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2449 Chatham Drive has a pool.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2449 Chatham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 Chatham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 Chatham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2449 Chatham Drive has units with air conditioning.
