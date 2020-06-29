2449 Chatham Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC. Located just across the border from Marvin and minutes from Waxhaw, This property is very spacious with an open floor plan and over-sized bedrooms.



House features;



* Large kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances,

* Breakfast nook,

* Open floor plan,

* Living area with fireplace,

* Over-sized bedrooms,

* Master with tray ceilings and walk-in closet,

* Nice backyard with berm (which is maintained by the HOA),

* 2 car garage,



Community features;



* Large pool with pool house,

* Nice walking neighborhood with sidewalks throughout.



To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools:



Indian Land Elementary

Indian Land Middle

Indian Land High