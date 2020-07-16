All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:39 PM

11514 Fernleigh Place

11514 Fernleigh Place · (803) 205-2558
Location

11514 Fernleigh Place, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3643 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
SC side of desirable Bridgemill subdivision--a John Wieland community boasting 2 pools, a 7000 s.f. clubhouse & more! Superb 3627 s.f. home offers 4 BRs + HUGE LOFT and 3.5 baths. (Pics will be added once vacated.) All bedrooms upstairs. Main level has incredible 5" wide walnut flooring throughout. Chefs will love this kitchen with gas cooktop, wall ovens and massive kitchen island. Dining room is extremely spacious for entertaining. Great room has built-ins and stacked stone FP hearth. Custom bay window seating and plenty of welcomed natural light can be enjoyed in the kitchen's breakfast area. Large main level office has french doors. Private back yard with extended patio. Conveniently located near Ballantyne & 485. Walk to neighborhood amenities including pool, clubhouse community center, playground, tennis courts, fitness center and walking trails.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have any available units?
11514 Fernleigh Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11514 Fernleigh Place have?
Some of 11514 Fernleigh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 Fernleigh Place currently offering any rent specials?
11514 Fernleigh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 Fernleigh Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 Fernleigh Place is pet friendly.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place offer parking?
No, 11514 Fernleigh Place does not offer parking.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 Fernleigh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have a pool?
Yes, 11514 Fernleigh Place has a pool.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have accessible units?
No, 11514 Fernleigh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 Fernleigh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11514 Fernleigh Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11514 Fernleigh Place does not have units with air conditioning.
