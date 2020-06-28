All apartments in Lake Wylie
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

746 Rocky Grove Glen

746 Rocky Grove Gln · No Longer Available
Location

746 Rocky Grove Gln, Lake Wylie, SC 29745

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances. Large deck w/natural gas built in grill, private fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace in great room. Huge bonus up. Laundry located upstairs with 4 spacious bedrooms. Cats and dogs welcome up to 15lbs.

Pool community!

Clover school district with Bethel Elementary, Oakridge Middle, and Clover High school.

Call us at 803-250-10 six two for more detail or visit us online at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com for an application. Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have any available units?
746 Rocky Grove Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have?
Some of 746 Rocky Grove Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Rocky Grove Glen currently offering any rent specials?
746 Rocky Grove Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Rocky Grove Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Rocky Grove Glen is pet friendly.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen offer parking?
Yes, 746 Rocky Grove Glen offers parking.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Rocky Grove Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have a pool?
Yes, 746 Rocky Grove Glen has a pool.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have accessible units?
No, 746 Rocky Grove Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Rocky Grove Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Rocky Grove Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 746 Rocky Grove Glen has units with air conditioning.
