746 Rocky Grove Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances. Large deck w/natural gas built in grill, private fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace in great room. Huge bonus up. Laundry located upstairs with 4 spacious bedrooms. Cats and dogs welcome up to 15lbs.



Pool community!



Clover school district with Bethel Elementary, Oakridge Middle, and Clover High school.



Call us at 803-250-10 six two for more detail or visit us online at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com for an application. Read Less