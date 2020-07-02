516 Otter Run Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Now available is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home with 2 car garage on cul-de-sac street in Lake Wylie with landscaping services included! This home is over 2800 sq ft and features an open floor plan and fenced in back yard with huge deck! The master bedroom is a great size and has a trey ceiling and huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom features double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. The large kitchen features dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and is open to the bright sunroom and living room. The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This spacious home also has a formal dining room and a formal living room or office. The guest bedrooms are both a nice size and share a full bathroom with double sinks. An additional powder room is perfect for guests. The oversized two car garage has a utility sink and shelving for addtional storage. The back of the home has a huge deck which overlooks the fenced in back yard and beautiful wooded view. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. A pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Please call for restrictions. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. Available mid-May for only $2350/month. Please call to schedule a showing.



Video Tour:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QzMkgyEmkA5p1R5YZR_bn2bU_inBGx6X