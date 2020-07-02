All apartments in Lake Wylie
516 Otter Run Drive

516 Otter Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

516 Otter Run Dr, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now available is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home with 2 car garage on cul-de-sac street in Lake Wylie with landscaping services included! This home is over 2800 sq ft and features an open floor plan and fenced in back yard with huge deck! The master bedroom is a great size and has a trey ceiling and huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom features double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. The large kitchen features dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and is open to the bright sunroom and living room. The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This spacious home also has a formal dining room and a formal living room or office. The guest bedrooms are both a nice size and share a full bathroom with double sinks. An additional powder room is perfect for guests. The oversized two car garage has a utility sink and shelving for addtional storage. The back of the home has a huge deck which overlooks the fenced in back yard and beautiful wooded view. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. A pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Please call for restrictions. This is a beautiful home in a great location and will rent quickly. Available mid-May for only $2350/month. Please call to schedule a showing.

Video Tour:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QzMkgyEmkA5p1R5YZR_bn2bU_inBGx6X

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Otter Run Drive have any available units?
516 Otter Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 516 Otter Run Drive have?
Some of 516 Otter Run Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Otter Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Otter Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Otter Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Otter Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Otter Run Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Otter Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Otter Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Otter Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Otter Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Otter Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 Otter Run Drive has units with air conditioning.

