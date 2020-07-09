Amenities

312 Inland Cove Ct. Available 07/10/20 Fabulous Home in Heart of Lake Wylie in the The Landing!! - Prime Location in Lake Wylie's most sought after neighborhood w/award-winning Clover Schools! Gorgeous custom home offers tons of space & fine details throughout. Formal DR, Study w/french doors. Chef's kitchen w/high-end SS appliances,open to large GR w/fireplace. handy built-in desk. Sun Room off Kitchen. Deluxe Master Suite has tray ceiling, bath w/dual sink vanity, whirlpool tub, sep shower, deep WIC. 3 large secondary BRs + Bonus/Rec or 5th BR. Rear deck & screened porch overlooks wooded back with creek and fire pit.



(RLNE1872438)