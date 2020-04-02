All apartments in Lake Wylie
29 Quayside Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

29 Quayside Court

29 Quayside Court · No Longer Available
Lake Wylie
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Location

29 Quayside Court, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Your lake house is here! A rare opportunity to live in an amazing 4-bedroom/2.5-bath waterfront home with dock in the desirable community of River Hills. Enjoy resort like living within walking distance to the marina, clubhouse, golf, pool, sports courts, walking trails, parks, community gardens, playgrounds and swimming beach. This home provides over 2,900 sq ft of living space and offers stunning lake views! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, a double sided gas log stone fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen is fully renovated and updated with generous counter space, stainless steel appliances, convection oven, granite countertops, slate backsplash, pot-filler and is open to the living/dining room. Large master bedroom suite on main features a walk in closet and deck to enjoy more lake views. Master bath has travertine oversized walk in shower, granite countertops and double sinks. The 3 additional bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closet space. Front loading stacked washer/dryer are on main level. A shared dock is included, so bring your boat! There's space for projects with large workshop, workbench and tons of storage. You'll love the outdoor living space including a huge screened porch and covered patio. Some landscaping is included. River Hills provides a lifestyle that is unmatched in the Lake Wylie area. With beautiful, mature trees and landscaping, this amazing country club community “welcomes you home” and is gated with 24 hour security. Home is also in the top rated Clover school district. This home is non-smoking/non-vaping, and renter's insurance is required. Available for move-in around mid-March at only $2995/month. Call now to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Quayside Court have any available units?
29 Quayside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 29 Quayside Court have?
Some of 29 Quayside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Quayside Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Quayside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Quayside Court pet-friendly?
No, 29 Quayside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 29 Quayside Court offer parking?
Yes, 29 Quayside Court offers parking.
Does 29 Quayside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Quayside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Quayside Court have a pool?
Yes, 29 Quayside Court has a pool.
Does 29 Quayside Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Quayside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Quayside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Quayside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Quayside Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Quayside Court has units with air conditioning.
