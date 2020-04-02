29 Quayside Court

Amenities

Your lake house is here! A rare opportunity to live in an amazing 4-bedroom/2.5-bath waterfront home with dock in the desirable community of River Hills. Enjoy resort like living within walking distance to the marina, clubhouse, golf, pool, sports courts, walking trails, parks, community gardens, playgrounds and swimming beach. This home provides over 2,900 sq ft of living space and offers stunning lake views! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, a double sided gas log stone fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen is fully renovated and updated with generous counter space, stainless steel appliances, convection oven, granite countertops, slate backsplash, pot-filler and is open to the living/dining room. Large master bedroom suite on main features a walk in closet and deck to enjoy more lake views. Master bath has travertine oversized walk in shower, granite countertops and double sinks. The 3 additional bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closet space. Front loading stacked washer/dryer are on main level. A shared dock is included, so bring your boat! There's space for projects with large workshop, workbench and tons of storage. You'll love the outdoor living space including a huge screened porch and covered patio. Some landscaping is included. River Hills provides a lifestyle that is unmatched in the Lake Wylie area. With beautiful, mature trees and landscaping, this amazing country club community “welcomes you home” and is gated with 24 hour security. Home is also in the top rated Clover school district. This home is non-smoking/non-vaping, and renter's insurance is required. Available for move-in around mid-March at only $2995/month. Call now to schedule your showing.