Lake Wylie, SC
2142 Shady Pond Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:54 AM

2142 Shady Pond Drive

2142 Shady Pond Drive
Lake Wylie
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Location

2142 Shady Pond Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available soon is this beautiful townhome in Lake Wylie. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage, with almost 1500 sq. ft. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator and is open to the living/dining rooms. There is a large living area and dining room that leads out to the back patio. The main level also has a powder room. All bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom has plenty of counter space and a large walk in closet. Both guest bedrooms are a nice size and share a full bathroom. The laundry room is on the second floor as well. There is a nice patio out back for grilling. This is a great home in a desirable Lake Wylie location and will rent quickly. Community pool. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. Call for restrictions. Good credit and rental history required. The home is available for move in around September 10th at only $1495/month. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have any available units?
2142 Shady Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have?
Some of 2142 Shady Pond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Shady Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Shady Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Shady Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Shady Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Shady Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Shady Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2142 Shady Pond Drive has a pool.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 Shady Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Shady Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Shady Pond Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2142 Shady Pond Drive has units with air conditioning.
