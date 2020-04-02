2142 Shady Pond Drive

Amenities

Available soon is this beautiful townhome in Lake Wylie. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage, with almost 1500 sq. ft. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator and is open to the living/dining rooms. There is a large living area and dining room that leads out to the back patio. The main level also has a powder room. All bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom is a great size and the master bathroom has plenty of counter space and a large walk in closet. Both guest bedrooms are a nice size and share a full bathroom. The laundry room is on the second floor as well. There is a nice patio out back for grilling. This is a great home in a desirable Lake Wylie location and will rent quickly. Community pool. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. Call for restrictions. Good credit and rental history required. The home is available for move in around September 10th at only $1495/month. Call now to schedule a showing.