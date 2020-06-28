2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful townhouse features 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Nestled away, yet so convenient, the location is ideal. Just outside of Charlotte, NC, Lake Wylie is minutes from boat access, close to shopping, restaurants and businesses. Community schools are the highly rated and much sought after Clover School district. Interior of home features include everything from 9 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets, black appliances, new hard wood tile flooring for the entire main, large master bedroom with attached master bath, laundry on second floor, to a covered patio. Lawn maintenance, trash, and the community pool are included. Posted rent is for an 18 month lease.



Applications can be found at 1sourcepm.com. Please call 803-250-1062 for more detail.