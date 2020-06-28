All apartments in Lake Wylie
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1

2130 Shady Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Shady Pond Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful townhouse features 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Nestled away, yet so convenient, the location is ideal. Just outside of Charlotte, NC, Lake Wylie is minutes from boat access, close to shopping, restaurants and businesses. Community schools are the highly rated and much sought after Clover School district. Interior of home features include everything from 9 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets, black appliances, new hard wood tile flooring for the entire main, large master bedroom with attached master bath, laundry on second floor, to a covered patio. Lawn maintenance, trash, and the community pool are included. Posted rent is for an 18 month lease.

Applications can be found at 1sourcepm.com. Please call 803-250-1062 for more detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have any available units?
2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2130 Shady Pond Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

