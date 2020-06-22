Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and 1 Bedroom on Third Floor, 4.5 Bathrooms, 1st Floor has half bathroom, 2nd floor offers 3 bathrooms and 3rd Floor also has full bath. Hardwoods on First Floor, Office, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room with see through gas fireplace to the Open Eat In Kitchen with SS Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Back Patio with Gazebo, 4 Car Garage. Landscaping Included.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by July 10, 2020).



(RLNE5854791)