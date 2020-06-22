All apartments in Lake Wylie
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive

2115 Peninsula Drive · (803) 985-1231
Location

2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 Peninsula Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4436 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and 1 Bedroom on Third Floor, 4.5 Bathrooms, 1st Floor has half bathroom, 2nd floor offers 3 bathrooms and 3rd Floor also has full bath. Hardwoods on First Floor, Office, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room with see through gas fireplace to the Open Eat In Kitchen with SS Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Back Patio with Gazebo, 4 Car Garage. Landscaping Included.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by July 10, 2020).

(RLNE5854791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

