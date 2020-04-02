All apartments in Lake Wylie
Lake Wylie, SC
1058 Pepperwood Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:53 AM

1058 Pepperwood Place

1058 Pepperwood Place · (980) 219-8129
Location

1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water. Resting in a nice, friendly neighborhood, this home sits right near the end of a Cul-de-sac which means no thru traffic. It features a formal dining room, fireplace in the living room, and lots of space. Convenient to lots of shopping and restaurants, interstates and airport not far away. Fridge does not convey with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have any available units?
1058 Pepperwood Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1058 Pepperwood Place have?
Some of 1058 Pepperwood Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Pepperwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Pepperwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Pepperwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Pepperwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Pepperwood Place does offer parking.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Pepperwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have a pool?
No, 1058 Pepperwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1058 Pepperwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Pepperwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Pepperwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Pepperwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
