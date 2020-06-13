/
3 bedroom apartments
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
45 Twin Oaks Lane
45 Twin Oaks Lane, Isle of Palms, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
Wonderful longterm rental proerpty with in the gates of Wild Dunes. Not many of these oportunities to rent long-term With in the Wild Dunes gates. Great three bedroom 2 bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island
1 Unit Available
3204 Marshall Boulevard
3204 Marshall Blvd, Sullivan's Island, SC
Sunrise Delight. This stunning beachfront home on Sullivans Island has it all. With sunrises only shown in movies, this view has to be seen to be believed.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,063
1592 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
129 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1412 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1369 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
41 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
2175 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
11 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
1166 S Shadow Drive
1166 Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR Mt Pleasant Home Available 7/1 - Property Id: 288073 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Mt Pleasant off of Chuck Dawley.
1 Unit Available
2649 Lohr Dr
2649 Lohr Drive, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mount Pleasant Single Family Close to Beaches - Property Id: 295945 You will feel right at home in this light and airy open floor plan living space! Close to shopping and beaches, this house sits on a quiet street in a small
1 Unit Available
1287 Horseshoe Bend
1287 Horseshoe Bend, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant.
1 Unit Available
1258 Dingle Rd
1258 Dingle Road, Charleston County, SC
Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Town House (Mt Pleasant) - Property Id: 251713 This gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome built in 2016 is centrally located close to shopping, restaurants, and only 10 minutes to the beaches!! Features include hardwood floors and nice
1 Unit Available
3869 Hanoverian Drive
3869 Hanoverian Dr, Charleston County, SC
5 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Tupelo Forest (Mount Pleasant) - This open floor plan home has 4 flex spaces plus a climate controlled garage.
1 Unit Available
3639 Nassas St
3639 Nassas Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Located on the north end of Mt. Pleasant, Copahee View is a quaint, community consisting of approximately 100 homeowners.
1 Unit Available
2437 Fulford Ct
2437 Fulford Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt.
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.
1 Unit Available
985 Sea Gull Dr
985 Sea Gull Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2211 sqft
Don`t miss this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style home in Shemwood II, a waterfront community in Old Mt. Pleasant. Convenient to Shem Creek, Sullivan's Island, downtown, shopping, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
741 Natchez Circle
741 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2092 sqft
Fall in love with this brick townhouse in one of the most adorable neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant. This two story home, features warm oak wood floors throughout the main living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths.
Snowden Community
1 Unit Available
441 Hattie Street
441 Hattie Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath home recently updated with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Home is located on a quiet cul -de-sac , no through traffic.
1 Unit Available
1320 Bowman Road
1320 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1271 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom Mount Pleasant townhouse in Rosemead Subdivision. Enjoy this ideal location close to beaches and downtown. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. and stove.
1 Unit Available
1974 Oak Tree Lane
1974 Oak Tree Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1616 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant. This home features a downstairs master suite with a walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub.
Carolina Park
1 Unit Available
1489 Croaton Crossing
1489 Croaton Crossing, Mount Pleasant, SC
Awesome 4 bed 3 bath home in highly sought after and desirable Carolina Park! Like new inside with fresh paint, open kitchen - living room floor plan. 2 car detached garage. Great neighborhood with pool and playground nearby! Available Now!
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant.
