3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Ladson
70 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Ladson
164 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1331 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)
Ladson
1 Unit Available
1903 Shelter Dr
1903 Shelter Dr, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Home opens to a formal living room and features 3 bedrooms, two and half baths, dining room, family room and loft.
Ladson
1 Unit Available
9870 Levenshall Dr.
9870 Levenshall Drive, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
9870 Levenshall Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Ladson
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
1 Unit Available
115 Kenney Rd
115 Kenney Dr, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
115 Kenney Rd Available 07/01/20 Doublewide Trailer on Private Land - Pergo flooring in main living areas, country setting with shed.
1 Unit Available
3375 Fletton Way
3375 Fletton Way, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1757 sqft
You'll be proud to call this one HOME! Immaculately cleaned, maintained, and landscaped, ready for you to move right in. Spacious open kitchen and dining area open onto screened back porch, and very private back yard with a woods view.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
16 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Piety Corner
251 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
