/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
275 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
14 Hunters Court
14 Hunters Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Beautiful 3Br 1.5Ba renovated Townhome Available Now. In the center of it all! 20 minutes from everywhere. Tile and hardwoods down, carpet up.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
324 Indigo Road
324 Indigo Road, Goose Creek, SC
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Brickhope Lane
310 Brick Hope Lane, Goose Creek, SC
Gorgeous 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 274969 Don't miss this spacious family home with fenced backyard. Desirable Berkeley County schools.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Mazyck Greens Court
207 Mazyck Greens Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2585 sqft
- Welcome Home! This stunning home has gorgeous hardwoods throughout the downstairs and carrying through to the gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stunning granite, and a large pantry.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
107 Lindenwood Court
107 Lindenwood Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1888 sqft
Crowfield Plantation 3Br 2.5Ba in subsection Stonehurst. Hdwds & ceramic throughout the entire downstairs.Kitchen has granite countertops. Downstairs includes separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
205 Ellen Street
205 Ellen Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
This updated home is fully furnished and available on a month-to-month basis. Great location, close to great hiking trails, schools, shopping and fantastic restaurants! Some or all of the furniture can be moved out as needed.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
122 Woodward Road
122 Woodward Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1250 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Ladson
70 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Foster Creek
1 Unit Available
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Otranto
1 Unit Available
25 N Basilica Avenue
25 North Basilica Avenue, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1952 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sangaree
1 Unit Available
209 Longstreet Street
209 Longstreet Street, Sangaree, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Sangaree Minutes to I-263Br 2Ba 1 car garage home on corner lot with large fenced backyard. This home has been freshly painted, popcorn ceilings removed and ceilings have fresh paint. All new carpet and tile in kitchen, dining and utility room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1507 Pinethicket Drive
1507 Pinethicket Drive, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on corner of Pinethicket and Bradley Daniel Blvd. 1507 Pinethicket will be available July 31 st. Schedule through Showintime to see. Property is currently occupied. Must have appointment to see inside.
Similar Pages
Goose Creek 1 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 BedroomsGoose Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoose Creek 3 BedroomsGoose Creek Accessible ApartmentsGoose Creek Apartments with Balcony
Goose Creek Apartments with GarageGoose Creek Apartments with GymGoose Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoose Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoose Creek Apartments with ParkingGoose Creek Apartments with Pool