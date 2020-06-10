All apartments in Hilton Head Island
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20

5 Gumtree Rd · (888) 344-4246 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Gumtree Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 · Avail. Jul 3

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/03/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/3 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island. It offers a private patio, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and dedicated parking. Amenities include a large pool, tennis courts and a playground.

We look forward to working with you!

A 12-month lease term is being offered.
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1028 Sq Ft
Application fee is $40/person

Please call to schedule a tour 888.344.4246 ext 1 or contact us through the listing on our
website.

To view photos and to apply, or to view additional rental properties in our inventory, please
visit us: https://www.absoluteisland.com/vacancies

We look forward to welcoming you home to G20 Marshside, provided by Absolute
Island Management, Inc.

(RLNE5831049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have any available units?
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have?
Some of 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 does offer parking.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 has a pool.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have accessible units?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 does not have units with air conditioning.
