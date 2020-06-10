Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/03/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/3 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island. It offers a private patio, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and dedicated parking. Amenities include a large pool, tennis courts and a playground.



We look forward to working with you!



A 12-month lease term is being offered.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1028 Sq Ft

Application fee is $40/person



Please call to schedule a tour 888.344.4246 ext 1 or contact us through the listing on our

website.



To view photos and to apply, or to view additional rental properties in our inventory, please

visit us: https://www.absoluteisland.com/vacancies



We look forward to welcoming you home to G20 Marshside, provided by Absolute

Island Management, Inc.



(RLNE5831049)