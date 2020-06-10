Amenities
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/03/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/3 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island. It offers a private patio, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and dedicated parking. Amenities include a large pool, tennis courts and a playground.
A 12-month lease term is being offered.
A 12-month lease term is being offered.
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1028 Sq Ft
Application fee is $40/person
Application fee is $40/person
website.
To view photos and to apply, or to view additional rental properties in our inventory, please
visit us: https://www.absoluteisland.com/vacancies
We look forward to welcoming you home to G20 Marshside, provided by Absolute
Island Management, Inc.
