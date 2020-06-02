All apartments in Hardeeville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

349 Springtime Ct.

349 Springtime Ct · (843) 815-2838
Location

349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC 29909

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Springtime Ct. · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.

Upon entering the home, a charming breakfast nook extends upon the well lit kitchen and expansive, modern island.. opening up to a flawless dining, great room and screened in patio & garden. Patio is completely furnished and ready to enjoy.

The master bedroom suite is complete with a wicker bedroom set and queen sized mattress. Private master bath boasts a beautifully polished double vanity with deep sinks, tiled shower and bench, extended by a walk in closet with hardwood floors. Guest bedroom is unfurnished and may function as additional office space for versatility.

2 Car Garage

Sun City is an active adult community with an age requirement of 55 plus. A CAM card must be purchased to enter and use the facilities (which are many). There is a cost of $275/year / person for this CAM card. An orientation is also required.

This home is available as partially furnished or unfurnished. Terms of 6, 9 or 12 months available.

Landscaping and Quarterly Pest control Included.

One small, mature and housebroken dog under 30 lbs. may be considered with a non-refundable pet fee. No cats, puppies, large or aggressive breeds.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS.

Following are the non-refundable fees charged for our mandatory pet screening:
Assistance Animals - No Charge
Pet Application Fee - $20

ForeShore does not permit Fish Tanks.

Smoking is not permitted.

(RLNE5855185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

