Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS! Experience the finest apartments in Greer, South Carolina at Thornblade Park Apartments. Our community offers a variety of distinctive one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, which feature many highly-appointed amenities including cozy fireplaces, large closets, and private patios or balconies. Our community amenities are even more impressive! Residents will be able to indulge in a well-equipped fitness and health center, a shimmering swimming pool, and an exclusive tennis court. Conveniently located on Mary Rose Lane, Thornblade Park Apartments is within mere minutes to the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment that Greer has to offer its residents. Call and schedule a personalized tour today! If you are looking for the ultimate in luxury, maintenance-free apartment living in Greer, South Carolina, come home to Thornblade Park Apartments.