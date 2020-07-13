/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This home
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
74 Maple Ln
74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
2/1 Duplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169043 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Results within 1 mile of Travelers Rest
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
315 Kelby Street
315 Kelby St, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Limited Opportunity to Live directly ACROSS the STREET from the Swamp Rabbit Trail and within Walking distance to Downtown Travelers Rest!!! This incredible New community on MAIN STREET TRAVELERS REST is adjacent to Travelers
Results within 5 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
13 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
958 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
304 Donnybrook Avenue
304 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1116 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful renovated home in San Souci area. Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Ave Ext
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
760 sqft
Adorable Home Convenient to Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
Results within 10 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:15am
$
10 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1291 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
5 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
$
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$951
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
21 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$793
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCDunean, SC