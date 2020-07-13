/
pet friendly apartments
157 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Parker, SC
1 Unit Available
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.
1 Unit Available
5 W Marion Rd.
5 West Marion Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Greenville. Home has hardwoods in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious! There is a huge fenced in backyard with a large deck.
1 Unit Available
6 West 6th Street
6 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
This adorable home is perfect in every way!! This home flaunts newly painted interior, tons of storage space, a huge back yard, and so much more!! This home is a MUST SEE!!! All new paint with crisp white trim Appliances included (refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of Parker
Verified
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Drive
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
2/1 Duplex In a quiet and wooded community - Property Id: 208253 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 Unit Available
304 Donnybrook Avenue
304 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1116 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful renovated home in San Souci area. Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath.
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
1 Unit Available
16 Verner Creek Ct
16 Verner Creek Court, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Close to Downtown and Walking Distance to Shopping! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
14 Madden st
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue-B
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2500 sqft
A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring.
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified
10 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1291 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
38 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
28 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$951
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.