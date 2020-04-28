All apartments in Greer
Last updated April 22 2020

65 Roselite Circle

65 Roselite Circle · (864) 640-8877
Location

65 Roselite Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Highly desired location in the Terraces of Granite Falls. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has been newly updated with luxury vinyl tile wood floors, new carpet upstairs, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. This home shows like a dream and is a must see! Open floor plan downstairs provides an open living, dining, and kitchen area with stainless appliances, along with a half bath. Upstairs there is a generous landing at the top of the stairs for an office/play area, master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath with double vanities, shower, and tub. 2 Additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and laundry room are all upstairs. This home is pet friendly for up to 2 pets that are no more than 35 lbs each. Please see pet requirements below. Greenville County Schools - Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and High Schools All homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://4mpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Roselite Circle have any available units?
65 Roselite Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Roselite Circle have?
Some of 65 Roselite Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Roselite Circle currently offering any rent specials?
65 Roselite Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Roselite Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Roselite Circle is pet friendly.
Does 65 Roselite Circle offer parking?
No, 65 Roselite Circle does not offer parking.
Does 65 Roselite Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Roselite Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Roselite Circle have a pool?
No, 65 Roselite Circle does not have a pool.
Does 65 Roselite Circle have accessible units?
No, 65 Roselite Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Roselite Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Roselite Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Roselite Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Roselite Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
