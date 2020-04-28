65 Roselite Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Highly desired location in the Terraces of Granite Falls. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has been newly updated with luxury vinyl tile wood floors, new carpet upstairs, new fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. This home shows like a dream and is a must see! Open floor plan downstairs provides an open living, dining, and kitchen area with stainless appliances, along with a half bath. Upstairs there is a generous landing at the top of the stairs for an office/play area, master bedroom with trey ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath with double vanities, shower, and tub. 2 Additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and laundry room are all upstairs. This home is pet friendly for up to 2 pets that are no more than 35 lbs each. Please see pet requirements below. Greenville County Schools - Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and High Schools All homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://4mpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying.