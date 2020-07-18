300 Chartwell Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020



This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Formal dining. Living room area has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more!



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Water Company: Greer CPW

Electric Company: Greer CPW

Gas Company: Greer CPW

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Woodland Elementary

Middle School: Riverside Middle School

High School: Riverside High School



(RLNE5831857)