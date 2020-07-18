All apartments in Greer
Find more places like
300 Chartwell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
300 Chartwell Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

300 Chartwell Dr

300 Chartwell Drive · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Chartwell Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020

This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Formal dining. Living room area has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more!

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Woodland Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle School
High School: Riverside High School

(RLNE5831857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 300 Chartwell Dr have any available units?
300 Chartwell Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Chartwell Dr have?
Some of 300 Chartwell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Chartwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 Chartwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Chartwell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Dr offers parking.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Chartwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Dr has a pool.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 Chartwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Chartwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Dr has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 BedroomsGreer Apartments with GaragesGreer Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeFurmanGreenville Technical CollegeAsheville-Buncombe Technical Community College