300 Chartwell Dr.

Amenities
This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020
This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Formal dining. Living room area has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more!
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Woodland Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle School
High School: Riverside High School
(RLNE5831857)