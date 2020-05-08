Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

105 Ripton Ct Available 07/07/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Shelburne Farms - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Shelburne Farms. Large bedrooms all located upstairs with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom downstairs. Freshly painted and updated! Nice fenced in back yard. All Appliances included!

Pets are negotiable.

This home is occupied until July 7th

Agent- Becca Gaines



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2146163)