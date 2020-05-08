105 Ripton Ct Available 07/07/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Shelburne Farms - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Shelburne Farms. Large bedrooms all located upstairs with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom downstairs. Freshly painted and updated! Nice fenced in back yard. All Appliances included! Pets are negotiable. This home is occupied until July 7th Agent- Becca Gaines
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 105 Ripton Ct have any available units?
105 Ripton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 105 Ripton Ct have?
Some of 105 Ripton Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Ripton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 Ripton Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Ripton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Ripton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 105 Ripton Ct offer parking?
No, 105 Ripton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 105 Ripton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Ripton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Ripton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 105 Ripton Ct has a pool.
Does 105 Ripton Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 Ripton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Ripton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Ripton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Ripton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Ripton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.