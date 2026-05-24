Property highlights

Ardmore Springs offers a contemporary living experience with spacious, well-equipped apartments featuring high ceilings, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents praise the location for its convenience to downtown Greenville and major highways, ensuring effortless access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community stands out as pet-friendly, featuring a dog park and pet grooming area, making it ideal for animal enthusiasts. Friendly and helpful staff contribute to the welcoming atmosphere, with residents appreciating the clean, well-maintained environment. From a 24-hour gym to peaceful outdoor spaces like the fire pit and BBQ area, both relaxation and activity are well catered for.

18 units available 1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds Location 14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville SC 29615 Amenities In unit laundry, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, Garage + more Price range $1,075 - $1,749 per month Commute + Calculate commute