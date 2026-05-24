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Ardmore Springs

(712) 201-2366

Property highlights

Ardmore Springs offers a contemporary living experience with spacious, well-equipped apartments featuring high ceilings, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents praise the location for its convenience to downtown Greenville and major highways, ensuring effortless access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community stands out as pet-friendly, featuring a dog park and pet grooming area, making it ideal for animal enthusiasts. Friendly and helpful staff contribute to the welcoming atmosphere, with residents appreciating the clean, well-maintained environment. From a 24-hour gym to peaceful outdoor spaces like the fire pit and BBQ area, both relaxation and activity are well catered for.

18 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville SC 29615
Amenities
In unit laundry, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, Garage + more
Price range
$1,075 - $1,749 per month
Commute

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Price and Availability

Ardmore Springs apartments start at $1,075/month. There are 18 available apartments priced from $1,075 to $1,749. Prices were last verified by Ardmore Springs

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(712) 201-2366
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Location

Ardmore Springs is located in the neighborhood at
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC 29615
.

Amenities

  • In Unit Laundry
  • Patio / Balcony
  • Granite Counters
  • Pet Friendly
  • 24hr Maintenance
  • Garage
Unit Amenities
  • Air Conditioning
  • Fireplace
  • Granite Counters
  • In Unit Laundry
  • Patio / Balcony
  • W/D Hookup
  • Stainless Steel
  • Walk In Closets
Property Amenities
  • Business Center
  • 24hr Gym
  • Parking
  • Playground
  • Pool
  • 24hr Maintenance
  • Garage
  • Package Receiving
  • Dogs Allowed
  • Cats Allowed
  • Accessible
  • Pet Friendly
  • BBQ/Grill
  • Car Wash Area
  • CC Payments
  • Coffee Bar
  • Dog Grooming Area
  • Dog Park
  • E-Payments
  • Fire Pit
  • Media Room
  • Online Portal

Verified reviews

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Property Details

Explore the Area

Getting Around

Walk Score® 46% of the area is walkableCar-Dependent46
Car-Dependent

Walk & Transit Scores

Walk Score: 46Car-Dependent, mostly car-dependent for most daily errands.Transit Score: 0Minimal public transit access available nearby.

Public Transit Access

The area benefits from access to public transit options, such as 0 nearby routes: 0 bus, 0 rail, 0 other

Nearby public transit stops include:

  • Social Security Administration (~1.16 mi)
  • Pelham Rd @ Covey Hill (~1.18 mi)
  • Pelham Rd @ Ingleside Way (~1.21 mi)
  • Pelham Rd @ Pelham Commons (~1.26 mi)

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