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Ardmore Springs
Property highlights
Ardmore Springs offers a contemporary living experience with spacious, well-equipped apartments featuring high ceilings, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents praise the location for its convenience to downtown Greenville and major highways, ensuring effortless access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community stands out as pet-friendly, featuring a dog park and pet grooming area, making it ideal for animal enthusiasts. Friendly and helpful staff contribute to the welcoming atmosphere, with residents appreciating the clean, well-maintained environment. From a 24-hour gym to peaceful outdoor spaces like the fire pit and BBQ area, both relaxation and activity are well catered for.
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Price and Availability
Ardmore Springs apartments start at $1,075/month. There are 18 available apartments priced from $1,075 to $1,749. Prices were last verified by Ardmore Springs
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Connect with Ardmore Springs(712) 201-2366
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Property Details
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Explore the Area
- Publix1.2 mi
- Asian Supermarket1.4 mi
- Black Sheep Market1.5 mi
- Walmart Neighborhood Market1.6 mi
- Sprouts Farmers Market1.6 mi
- El Mariachi0.1 mi
- America's Pub & Grub0.1 mi
- Wakanda Lounge Bar & Restaurant0.1 mi
- Papa John's0.2 mi
- McDonald's0.2 mi
- GreatSchools rating 8 out of 10.80.5 miMitchell Road Elementary School — Public, PK-5, 604 students, 0.5 miles away,GreatSchools rating 8 out of 10.
- GreatSchools rating 5 out of 10.50.8 miLake Forest Elementary School — Public, PK-5, 839 students, 0.8 miles away,GreatSchools rating 5 out of 10.
- GreatSchools rating 3 out of 10.31.2 miCyber Academy of South Carolina — Charter, K-12, 1,220 students, 1.2 miles away,GreatSchools rating 3 out of 10.
- GreatSchools rating 7 out of 10.71.4 miNorthwood Middle School — Public, 6-8, 857 students, 1.4 miles away,GreatSchools rating 7 out of 10.
- GreatSchools rating 9 out of 10.91.6 miPelham Road Elementary School — Public, K-5, 765 students, 1.6 miles away,GreatSchools rating 9 out of 10.
- Shelter0.6 mi
- Greenville Chautauqua Society1.1 mi
- Anytime Fitness1.2 mi
- Artistic Edge Dance Center1.2 mi
- 90 Degrees Yoga1.3 mi
Getting Around
Walk & Transit ScoresWalk Score: 46 — Car-Dependent, mostly car-dependent for most daily errands.Transit Score: 0 — Minimal public transit access available nearby.
Public Transit AccessThe area benefits from access to public transit options, such as 0 nearby routes: 0 bus, 0 rail, 0 other
Nearby public transit stops include:
- Social Security Administration (~1.16 mi)
- Pelham Rd @ Covey Hill (~1.18 mi)
- Pelham Rd @ Ingleside Way (~1.21 mi)
- Pelham Rd @ Pelham Commons (~1.26 mi)
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