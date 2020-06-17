801 E North Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This luxury condo is perfectly located Downtown (near the Bi-Lo Center) within easy walking distance of Main Street. Enjoy the renovated hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The home is stylishly painted throughout with a must- see bathroom and kitchen - both updated with modern fixtures. Ideally located on the top floor, the private balcony provides great views of the city. This condo is perfect for someone looking to live downtown. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website at for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you may check out a key by coming into our office at 100 W. Stone Ave. in Greenville, Monday through Friday between 9am-2pm. Please make sure to bring a picture ID and a $20 cash key deposit. Please note that keys must be returned the same day by 3:00pm. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.