Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:17 AM

801 E North Street

801 East North Street · (864) 671-4931
Location

801 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Pettigru Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This luxury condo is perfectly located Downtown (near the Bi-Lo Center) within easy walking distance of Main Street. Enjoy the renovated hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The home is stylishly painted throughout with a must- see bathroom and kitchen - both updated with modern fixtures. Ideally located on the top floor, the private balcony provides great views of the city. This condo is perfect for someone looking to live downtown. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website at for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you may check out a key by coming into our office at 100 W. Stone Ave. in Greenville, Monday through Friday between 9am-2pm. Please make sure to bring a picture ID and a $20 cash key deposit. Please note that keys must be returned the same day by 3:00pm. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E North Street have any available units?
801 E North Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 E North Street have?
Some of 801 E North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E North Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 E North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 E North Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 E North Street offer parking?
No, 801 E North Street does not offer parking.
Does 801 E North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E North Street have a pool?
No, 801 E North Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 E North Street have accessible units?
No, 801 E North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 E North Street has units with dishwashers.
