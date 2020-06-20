610 Bennett Street

Amenities

**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to Downtown Greenville. Flooring has been updated to LVT throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and stackable washer/dryer. It's a great unit for someone looking to live close downtown amenities without paying too much money. Long driveway for parking and huge open yard. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash: City Pickup Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Stone Elementary Middle School: League Middle Academy High School: Greenville High