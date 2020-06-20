All apartments in Greenville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:09 PM

610 Bennett Street

610 Bennett Street · (864) 309-0201
Location

610 Bennett Street, Greenville, SC 29609
North Main Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
**Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to Downtown Greenville. Flooring has been updated to LVT throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and stackable washer/dryer. It's a great unit for someone looking to live close downtown amenities without paying too much money. Long driveway for parking and huge open yard. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash: City Pickup Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: Stone Elementary Middle School: League Middle Academy High School: Greenville High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Bennett Street have any available units?
610 Bennett Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Bennett Street have?
Some of 610 Bennett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Bennett Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Bennett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Bennett Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 Bennett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 610 Bennett Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 Bennett Street does offer parking.
Does 610 Bennett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Bennett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Bennett Street have a pool?
No, 610 Bennett Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 Bennett Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Bennett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Bennett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Bennett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
