Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

26 Huntsfield Drive F

26 Huntsfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Huntsfield Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huntsfield Greene Duplex - Property Id: 322204

This is a community of duplexes that is located within the larger community of Cavalier Woods.
Location: Just off Mauldin Rd., which connects S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville and Highway 276 in Mauldin. Coming from Greenville on Mauldin Rd., take a left on Cavalier Drive, then the first right on Huntsfield Drive. Christ Church Episcopal School is across from this neighborhood of duplexes. Easy access to I-385, I-26, and I-85. Two miles from ICAR and a ten minute drive to Downtown Greenville.

2 bedrooms with double closets
2 Baths
1033 Sq. Ft.
Fully equipped kitchen (Stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher)
Washer/Dryer connections
Carpeted (except in kitchen and baths)
Living Room with fireplace
Dining Room
Windows: 2 inch blinds
Deck in back
Natural Gas heat
Central Air Conditioning
Yard Care provided
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26-huntsfield-drive-greenville-sc-unit-f/322204
Property Id 322204

(RLNE5962202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have any available units?
26 Huntsfield Drive F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have?
Some of 26 Huntsfield Drive F's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Huntsfield Drive F currently offering any rent specials?
26 Huntsfield Drive F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Huntsfield Drive F pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Huntsfield Drive F is pet friendly.
Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F offer parking?
No, 26 Huntsfield Drive F does not offer parking.
Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Huntsfield Drive F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have a pool?
No, 26 Huntsfield Drive F does not have a pool.
Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have accessible units?
No, 26 Huntsfield Drive F does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Huntsfield Drive F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Huntsfield Drive F has units with dishwashers.
