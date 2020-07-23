26 Huntsfield Drive F

Amenities
Huntsfield Greene Duplex - Property Id: 322204
This is a community of duplexes that is located within the larger community of Cavalier Woods.
Location: Just off Mauldin Rd., which connects S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville and Highway 276 in Mauldin. Coming from Greenville on Mauldin Rd., take a left on Cavalier Drive, then the first right on Huntsfield Drive. Christ Church Episcopal School is across from this neighborhood of duplexes. Easy access to I-385, I-26, and I-85. Two miles from ICAR and a ten minute drive to Downtown Greenville.
2 bedrooms with double closets
2 Baths
1033 Sq. Ft.
Fully equipped kitchen (Stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher)
Washer/Dryer connections
Carpeted (except in kitchen and baths)
Living Room with fireplace
Dining Room
Windows: 2 inch blinds
Deck in back
Natural Gas heat
Central Air Conditioning
Yard Care provided
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26-huntsfield-drive-greenville-sc-unit-f/322204
