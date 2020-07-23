26 Huntsfield Drive F

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Huntsfield Greene Duplex - Property Id: 322204



This is a community of duplexes that is located within the larger community of Cavalier Woods.

Location: Just off Mauldin Rd., which connects S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville and Highway 276 in Mauldin. Coming from Greenville on Mauldin Rd., take a left on Cavalier Drive, then the first right on Huntsfield Drive. Christ Church Episcopal School is across from this neighborhood of duplexes. Easy access to I-385, I-26, and I-85. Two miles from ICAR and a ten minute drive to Downtown Greenville.



2 bedrooms with double closets

2 Baths

1033 Sq. Ft.

Fully equipped kitchen (Stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher)

Washer/Dryer connections

Carpeted (except in kitchen and baths)

Living Room with fireplace

Dining Room

Windows: 2 inch blinds

Deck in back

Natural Gas heat

Central Air Conditioning

Yard Care provided

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26-huntsfield-drive-greenville-sc-unit-f/322204

Property Id 322204



(RLNE5962202)