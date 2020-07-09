805 Stallings Rd, #102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

This 2 x 2.5 condominium is 1,150 square feet and has been recently remodeled. New appliances and new flooring throughout. Great view of golf course! Perfect for a couple or small family who enjoys golf and the outdoors!



Before applying, please note the following criteria and qualifications:



1) A non-refundable $50 application fee applies for each applicant

2) Condo is available 9/10

3) To qualify, applicant will need clean credit and background checks

4) To qualify, applicant will need 3x monthly rent in gross income ($1,150 x 3 = $3,450) and documentation to support

5) An $1,150 deposit and pro-rated 1st months' rent must be paid prior to move-in

6) Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

7) No smoking inside condo



For more information or to schedule a personal showing, please contact McKinley Property Management at info@mckinleypm.com.

Villa Creek Condominiums borders Pebble Creek Golf Course and is conveniently located 6 miles from the heart of downtown Greenville and less than 2 miles from Paris Mountain State Park!