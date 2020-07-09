All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 805 Stallings Rd, #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
805 Stallings Rd, #102
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

805 Stallings Rd, #102

805 Stallings Road · (704) 962-8480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

805 Stallings Road, Greenville County, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 x 2.5 condominium is 1,150 square feet and has been recently remodeled. New appliances and new flooring throughout. Great view of golf course! Perfect for a couple or small family who enjoys golf and the outdoors!

Before applying, please note the following criteria and qualifications:

1) A non-refundable $50 application fee applies for each applicant
2) Condo is available 9/10
3) To qualify, applicant will need clean credit and background checks
4) To qualify, applicant will need 3x monthly rent in gross income ($1,150 x 3 = $3,450) and documentation to support
5) An $1,150 deposit and pro-rated 1st months' rent must be paid prior to move-in
6) Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
7) No smoking inside condo

For more information or to schedule a personal showing, please contact McKinley Property Management at info@mckinleypm.com.
Villa Creek Condominiums borders Pebble Creek Golf Course and is conveniently located 6 miles from the heart of downtown Greenville and less than 2 miles from Paris Mountain State Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have any available units?
805 Stallings Rd, #102 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have?
Some of 805 Stallings Rd, #102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Stallings Rd, #102 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Stallings Rd, #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Stallings Rd, #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 is pet friendly.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 offer parking?
No, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 does not offer parking.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have a pool?
No, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 does not have a pool.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have accessible units?
No, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Stallings Rd, #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Stallings Rd, #102 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 805 Stallings Rd, #102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
District West
101 Reedy View Dr
Greenville, SC 29601
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street
Greenville, SC 29615

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity