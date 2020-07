Amenities

Brand New construction in Castlebrook neighborhood. 3BR/2.5BA two car garage with open floor plan downstairs. Brand new appliances in the kitchen with plenty of cabinetry space and recess lighting. The living room is carpeted and very spacious. Dining room has a glass sliding door out to the patio for those summer parties. Master suite is upstairs with a large walk-in closet and private bath. The other two bedrooms are large with spacious closets. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer included. Central air and heat. Pets welcome per owners approval. $50 application fee per adult, $1495 for a year lease. Deposit is required and first month's rent. Please call for directions because GPS won't pick it up.