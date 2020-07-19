All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

603 Devenger Road

603 Devenger Road · (864) 671-4931
Location

603 Devenger Road, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION EASTSIDE LOCATION!! Near Pelham Rd. in friendly Devenger Place. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is zoned for three of the best schools in the county (Pelham Rd. Elementary, Greenville Middle Academy, and Eastside High). Convenient floorplan. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Devenger Road have any available units?
603 Devenger Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Devenger Road have?
Some of 603 Devenger Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Devenger Road currently offering any rent specials?
603 Devenger Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Devenger Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Devenger Road is pet friendly.
Does 603 Devenger Road offer parking?
No, 603 Devenger Road does not offer parking.
Does 603 Devenger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Devenger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Devenger Road have a pool?
No, 603 Devenger Road does not have a pool.
Does 603 Devenger Road have accessible units?
No, 603 Devenger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Devenger Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Devenger Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Devenger Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Devenger Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 603 Devenger Road?
