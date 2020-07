Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Road in Convenient Location off Pelham Road - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/06/2020



Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Road in Convenient Location off Pelham Road in Palmetto Downs Subdivision! One story property. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. Exterior features a nice back deck perfect for the summer months!



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Electric

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Laurens Electric

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Pelham Rd

Middle School: Greenville

High School: JL Mann High



