Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

18 Crossvine Way

18 Crossvine Way · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Crossvine Way, Greenville County, SC 29680

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Crossvine Way · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
18 Crossvine Way Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Long Creek Plantation Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is located in Simpsonville off of I-385. Very Convenient to Downtown Greenville, I-85, Shopping, and More! Hardwood Flooring in the Dining Room. Carpets in the Living and Bedrooms. Beautiful crown molding. Wood burning Fireplace with a Gas Starter. Kitchen Features plenty of cabinet/countertop space, tile flooring, and all appliances. Large backyard with a brick patio perfect for entertaining guests. 2 Car Garage. Established Neighborhood with Community Pool, Playground, Soccer Field, and Nature Trail.

Call us for a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: Fountain Inn Natural Gas
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: Private Pickup - Palmetto Waste
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Bryson Elementary
Middle School: Ralph Chandler Middle at Fork Shoals
High School: Woodmont High

(RLNE3698938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Crossvine Way have any available units?
18 Crossvine Way has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Crossvine Way have?
Some of 18 Crossvine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Crossvine Way currently offering any rent specials?
18 Crossvine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Crossvine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Crossvine Way is pet friendly.
Does 18 Crossvine Way offer parking?
Yes, 18 Crossvine Way offers parking.
Does 18 Crossvine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Crossvine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Crossvine Way have a pool?
Yes, 18 Crossvine Way has a pool.
Does 18 Crossvine Way have accessible units?
No, 18 Crossvine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Crossvine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Crossvine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Crossvine Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Crossvine Way has units with air conditioning.
