18 Crossvine Way Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Long Creek Plantation Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020



This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is located in Simpsonville off of I-385. Very Convenient to Downtown Greenville, I-85, Shopping, and More! Hardwood Flooring in the Dining Room. Carpets in the Living and Bedrooms. Beautiful crown molding. Wood burning Fireplace with a Gas Starter. Kitchen Features plenty of cabinet/countertop space, tile flooring, and all appliances. Large backyard with a brick patio perfect for entertaining guests. 2 Car Garage. Established Neighborhood with Community Pool, Playground, Soccer Field, and Nature Trail.



Call us for a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Water Company: Greenville Water

Gas Company: Fountain Inn Natural Gas

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: Private Pickup - Palmetto Waste

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Bryson Elementary

Middle School: Ralph Chandler Middle at Fork Shoals

High School: Woodmont High



