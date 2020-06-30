Amenities
18 Crossvine Way Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Long Creek Plantation Subdivision! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020
This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is located in Simpsonville off of I-385. Very Convenient to Downtown Greenville, I-85, Shopping, and More! Hardwood Flooring in the Dining Room. Carpets in the Living and Bedrooms. Beautiful crown molding. Wood burning Fireplace with a Gas Starter. Kitchen Features plenty of cabinet/countertop space, tile flooring, and all appliances. Large backyard with a brick patio perfect for entertaining guests. 2 Car Garage. Established Neighborhood with Community Pool, Playground, Soccer Field, and Nature Trail.
Call us for a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: Fountain Inn Natural Gas
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: Private Pickup - Palmetto Waste
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Bryson Elementary
Middle School: Ralph Chandler Middle at Fork Shoals
High School: Woodmont High
(RLNE3698938)