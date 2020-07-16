Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

1011 Miller Road Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 BR, 2 BA, Brick Ranch, Convenient Location & Award Winning Schools - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout all bedrooms and living room. Spacious family room features a wood burning fireplace, with carpet and opens to the back patio. The kitchen with breakfast area has updated counter tops and stainless dishwasher. Master bathroom has been updated with a vanity and shower. Screened-in back porch, front porch and back patio with large shade trees. This is a great home nestled among very nice neighborhoods such as Forrester Estates.



Convenient location to restaurants and easy proximity and access to I-85 and I-385. Non-Smoking/Vaping. Pets Conditional.



Award Winning Schools- Sara Collins Elem, Dr Phinnize J Fisher Middle, JL Mann High Academy.



School assignments are subject to change. https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3998993)