Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1011 Miller Road

1011 Miller Road · (864) 751-1000 ext. 1
Location

1011 Miller Road, Greenville County, SC 29607

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Miller Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1011 Miller Road Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 BR, 2 BA, Brick Ranch, Convenient Location & Award Winning Schools - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout all bedrooms and living room. Spacious family room features a wood burning fireplace, with carpet and opens to the back patio. The kitchen with breakfast area has updated counter tops and stainless dishwasher. Master bathroom has been updated with a vanity and shower. Screened-in back porch, front porch and back patio with large shade trees. This is a great home nestled among very nice neighborhoods such as Forrester Estates.

Convenient location to restaurants and easy proximity and access to I-85 and I-385. Non-Smoking/Vaping. Pets Conditional.

Award Winning Schools- Sara Collins Elem, Dr Phinnize J Fisher Middle, JL Mann High Academy.

School assignments are subject to change. https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3998993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Miller Road have any available units?
1011 Miller Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Miller Road have?
Some of 1011 Miller Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Miller Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Miller Road is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Miller Road offer parking?
No, 1011 Miller Road does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Miller Road have a pool?
No, 1011 Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 1011 Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Miller Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Miller Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Miller Road does not have units with air conditioning.
