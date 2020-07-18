Amenities

1010 Carriage Park Circle Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Carriage Park Subdivision! Award Winning Schools! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



Enjoy this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Carriage Park Subdivision! This home has great features including hardwood floors as you come in and are greeted by the 2 Story Foyer. To the left is the Formal Dining area, and to the right a Formal Living Area. HUGE Living room with a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and large windows! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space and a large center island. Kitchen comse with all appliances. Right off the kitchen is another dining area with access to the back deck. Down the hall you will find a bonus room that can be used as an office. All bedrooms are on the second story. Home also has two staircases! Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom has his/her walk-in closets, and a spacious Master Bath with separate his/her sinks, tub, and separate shower. Exterior features a nice deck to enjoy grilling and entertaining as well as a 2 Car Garage. Home is very convenient to Pelham Rd shopping and restaurants, Downtown Greenville, Easy access to Interstate, GSP Airport and Downtown Greer.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property including Garage

Pet Stipulations: NO PETS

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Northwood Middle

High School: Eastside High



