Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1010 Carriage Park Circle

1010 Carriage Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Carriage Park Circle, Greenville County, SC 29615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1010 Carriage Park Circle Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Carriage Park Subdivision! Award Winning Schools! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

Enjoy this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Carriage Park Subdivision! This home has great features including hardwood floors as you come in and are greeted by the 2 Story Foyer. To the left is the Formal Dining area, and to the right a Formal Living Area. HUGE Living room with a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and large windows! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space and a large center island. Kitchen comse with all appliances. Right off the kitchen is another dining area with access to the back deck. Down the hall you will find a bonus room that can be used as an office. All bedrooms are on the second story. Home also has two staircases! Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom has his/her walk-in closets, and a spacious Master Bath with separate his/her sinks, tub, and separate shower. Exterior features a nice deck to enjoy grilling and entertaining as well as a 2 Car Garage. Home is very convenient to Pelham Rd shopping and restaurants, Downtown Greenville, Easy access to Interstate, GSP Airport and Downtown Greer.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property including Garage
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Northwood Middle
High School: Eastside High

(RLNE4887279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have any available units?
1010 Carriage Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have?
Some of 1010 Carriage Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Carriage Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Carriage Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Carriage Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Carriage Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Carriage Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Carriage Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1010 Carriage Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1010 Carriage Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Carriage Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Carriage Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Carriage Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
