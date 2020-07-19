All apartments in Greenville County
100 Lytle Street

100 Lytle Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Lytle Street, Greenville County, SC 29650

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the popular Silverleaf Community. There is a large bonus room that can also be used as a fifth bedroom. This home provides TONS of natural light and great storage. You will find wonderful hardwood flooring through out. Living room, den, laundry, and breakfast nook on main level. Kitchen comes equipped with all appliances. 2 car garage and workshop in the back. Spend time in the wonderfully landscaped back yard. Located in the Riverside school district. No smoking or vaping. No pets. Bush trimming twice a year included in rent. $225 HOA fee due at lease signing if you would like access to community pool. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn mowing tenant responsibility. Available July 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lytle Street have any available units?
100 Lytle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 100 Lytle Street have?
Some of 100 Lytle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lytle Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lytle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lytle Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Lytle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 100 Lytle Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 Lytle Street offers parking.
Does 100 Lytle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Lytle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lytle Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 Lytle Street has a pool.
Does 100 Lytle Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Lytle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lytle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Lytle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Lytle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Lytle Street has units with air conditioning.
