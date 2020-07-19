100 Lytle Street

Amenities

Beautiful brick 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the popular Silverleaf Community. There is a large bonus room that can also be used as a fifth bedroom. This home provides TONS of natural light and great storage. You will find wonderful hardwood flooring through out. Living room, den, laundry, and breakfast nook on main level. Kitchen comes equipped with all appliances. 2 car garage and workshop in the back. Spend time in the wonderfully landscaped back yard. Located in the Riverside school district. No smoking or vaping. No pets. Bush trimming twice a year included in rent. $225 HOA fee due at lease signing if you would like access to community pool. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn mowing tenant responsibility. Available July 20.