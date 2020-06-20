All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

313 Thornhill St

313 Thornhill Street · (980) 219-8129
Location

313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the Massey Subdivision! This home features hardwood floors, an open concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and tile backsplash. On the main floor you will find a formal dining area, eat in kitchen, family room with vaulted tray ceilings and large windows! Master on main BR features sitting area, garden tub w/ separate shower & walk-in closet! Upper level includes a bedroom, 2 closets, full bathroom and sitting/study area. Entertain in this must see back yard and gorgeous patio w/ pergola! Resort-style amenities of this amazing community include several large greenspace areas, Olympic size pool,lazy river,waterslide,additional pool w/splash zone, clubhouse,fitness room,playgrounds, and walking trails. Award Winning Fort Mill Schools! Easy access to I-77! Minutes away from grocery, restaurants & shops at Cross Creek, Carolina Commons and the Promenade at Carolina Reserve!
Schools: Catawba Ridge, Banks Trail, Doby's Bridge Elementary

Sorry no pets. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our application processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Thornhill St have any available units?
313 Thornhill St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Thornhill St have?
Some of 313 Thornhill St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Thornhill St currently offering any rent specials?
313 Thornhill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Thornhill St pet-friendly?
No, 313 Thornhill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 313 Thornhill St offer parking?
Yes, 313 Thornhill St does offer parking.
Does 313 Thornhill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Thornhill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Thornhill St have a pool?
Yes, 313 Thornhill St has a pool.
Does 313 Thornhill St have accessible units?
No, 313 Thornhill St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Thornhill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Thornhill St has units with dishwashers.
