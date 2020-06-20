313 Thornhill St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the Massey Subdivision! This home features hardwood floors, an open concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and tile backsplash. On the main floor you will find a formal dining area, eat in kitchen, family room with vaulted tray ceilings and large windows! Master on main BR features sitting area, garden tub w/ separate shower & walk-in closet! Upper level includes a bedroom, 2 closets, full bathroom and sitting/study area. Entertain in this must see back yard and gorgeous patio w/ pergola! Resort-style amenities of this amazing community include several large greenspace areas, Olympic size pool,lazy river,waterslide,additional pool w/splash zone, clubhouse,fitness room,playgrounds, and walking trails. Award Winning Fort Mill Schools! Easy access to I-77! Minutes away from grocery, restaurants & shops at Cross Creek, Carolina Commons and the Promenade at Carolina Reserve!

Schools: Catawba Ridge, Banks Trail, Doby's Bridge Elementary



Sorry no pets. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our application processor for status updates.