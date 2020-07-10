115 Berry Street

Amenities
For Rent! Craftsman style Ranch home located near downtown Fort Mill! Spacious Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full baths and covered front porch. Interior boasts large bedrooms, open layout with Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Laminate Hardwood Floors and Tile Baths! Large first floor Master Bedroom w/large private bathroom! Vinyl Blinds throughout and fully fenced yard! Don't miss out on this one!
Craftsman style Ranch home located near downtown Fort Mill! Spacious Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full baths and covered front porch and fully fenced yard!