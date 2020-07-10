All apartments in Fort Mill
Fort Mill, SC
115 Berry Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

115 Berry Street

115 Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 Berry Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent! Craftsman style Ranch home located near downtown Fort Mill! Spacious Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full baths and covered front porch. Interior boasts large bedrooms, open layout with Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Laminate Hardwood Floors and Tile Baths! Large first floor Master Bedroom w/large private bathroom! Vinyl Blinds throughout and fully fenced yard! Don't miss out on this one!
Craftsman style Ranch home located near downtown Fort Mill! Spacious Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full baths and covered front porch and fully fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Berry Street have any available units?
115 Berry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Berry Street have?
Some of 115 Berry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Berry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Berry Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 115 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 115 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Berry Street has units with dishwashers.
