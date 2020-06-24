103 Grimball Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful master down plan! Beautiful all brick 2 story w/ 5 beds 2.5 baths, 1st floor master & laundry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Stunning dining rm w/ 12' ceiling, columns & arch entry. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances & granite. Sun-filled Great rm offers built-in bookshelves & gas fireplace. Master bath offers walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Large patio in backyard w/ entrances to breakfast nook and master. Quiet neighborhood within minutes of golf course & shopping. Must see 12' ceiling with arches and columns in dining. Great schools and taxes!