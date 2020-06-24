All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated June 3 2019

103 Grimball Lane

Location

103 Grimball Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful master down plan! Beautiful all brick 2 story w/ 5 beds 2.5 baths, 1st floor master & laundry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Stunning dining rm w/ 12' ceiling, columns & arch entry. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances & granite. Sun-filled Great rm offers built-in bookshelves & gas fireplace. Master bath offers walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Large patio in backyard w/ entrances to breakfast nook and master. Quiet neighborhood within minutes of golf course & shopping. Must see 12' ceiling with arches and columns in dining. Great schools and taxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Grimball Lane have any available units?
103 Grimball Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Grimball Lane have?
Some of 103 Grimball Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Grimball Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Grimball Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Grimball Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Grimball Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 103 Grimball Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Grimball Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Grimball Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Grimball Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Grimball Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Grimball Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Grimball Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Grimball Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Grimball Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Grimball Lane has units with dishwashers.
