All apartments in Duncan
Find more places like 385 Hague Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncan, SC
/
385 Hague Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

385 Hague Drive

385 Hague Dr · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duncan
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

385 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC 29334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 385 Hague Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Duncan! Very convenient to shopping centers, restaurants, easy access to I85 and convenient to Downtown Greenville, Spartanburg and Greer. Great open floor-plan. Master Bedroom is spacious with large walk-in shower, tub, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in closet! 2 additional rooms and laundry is located upstairs. Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Plenty of cabinet and countertop space, beautiful granite countertops! Upgraded cabinets throughout home and modern fixtures. Good natural lighting and ventilation throughout the home. One car garage and back patio with small side privacy fences between neighbors.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: SJWD Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/Internet: ATT (800-288-2020)
Elementary School: River Ridge Elementary
Middle School: Florence Chapel
High School: James F Byrnes

(RLNE4904464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Hague Drive have any available units?
385 Hague Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 385 Hague Drive have?
Some of 385 Hague Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Hague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
385 Hague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Hague Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Hague Drive is pet friendly.
Does 385 Hague Drive offer parking?
Yes, 385 Hague Drive offers parking.
Does 385 Hague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 Hague Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Hague Drive have a pool?
No, 385 Hague Drive does not have a pool.
Does 385 Hague Drive have accessible units?
No, 385 Hague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Hague Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Hague Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Hague Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 385 Hague Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 385 Hague Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr
Duncan, SC 29334
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr
Duncan, SC 29334

Similar Pages

Duncan 1 BedroomsDuncan 2 Bedrooms
Duncan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuncan Apartments with Balconies
Duncan Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCCentral, SCShelby, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity