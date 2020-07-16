Amenities
385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Duncan! Very convenient to shopping centers, restaurants, easy access to I85 and convenient to Downtown Greenville, Spartanburg and Greer. Great open floor-plan. Master Bedroom is spacious with large walk-in shower, tub, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in closet! 2 additional rooms and laundry is located upstairs. Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Plenty of cabinet and countertop space, beautiful granite countertops! Upgraded cabinets throughout home and modern fixtures. Good natural lighting and ventilation throughout the home. One car garage and back patio with small side privacy fences between neighbors.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: SJWD Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/Internet: ATT (800-288-2020)
Elementary School: River Ridge Elementary
Middle School: Florence Chapel
High School: James F Byrnes
(RLNE4904464)