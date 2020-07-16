Amenities

385 Hague Drive Available 08/01/20 END UNIT Townhome in Duncan - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Duncan! Very convenient to shopping centers, restaurants, easy access to I85 and convenient to Downtown Greenville, Spartanburg and Greer. Great open floor-plan. Master Bedroom is spacious with large walk-in shower, tub, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in closet! 2 additional rooms and laundry is located upstairs. Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Plenty of cabinet and countertop space, beautiful granite countertops! Upgraded cabinets throughout home and modern fixtures. Good natural lighting and ventilation throughout the home. One car garage and back patio with small side privacy fences between neighbors.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: SJWD Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/Internet: ATT (800-288-2020)

Elementary School: River Ridge Elementary

Middle School: Florence Chapel

High School: James F Byrnes



