3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Results within 1 mile of Duncan
115 South 1659
115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,200 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Hardwood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Covered
511 Sea Mist Court
511 Sea Mist Court, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3 BR 2BA Ranch home located in Stillpoint Subdivision in Lyman. Great open floorplan with great kitchen which includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer / dryer. Home also has a propane gas fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Great yard.
226 Holly Dr
226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch. Located: 3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334 8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651 8.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan
201 Culpepper Landing Dr
201 Culpepper Landing Dr, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1128 sqft
Community & Quality Living begins here! - Property Id: 155866 Culpepper Landing, Duncan's spacious apartment homes at an affordable price. When you are searching for your new home, make your only stop at Culpepper Landing.
463 Bucklebury Road
463 Bucklebury Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. The Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Chair Rail and Wainscoting is perfect for more formal dinners and gatherings.
707 Poplar Drive
707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1035 sqft
Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away! On site we have a community pool and clubhouse! Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor.
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so
128 Saturn Lane
128 Saturn Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1672 sqft
This Single Story ranch has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. It has a separate Living and Dining plus a Den with fireplace and access to the backyard. Kitchen has appliances. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and a full bath. Covered carport.
420 Combahee Court
420 Combahee Court, Greer, SC
Clear sight lines on the open concept main level let you keep an eye on things throughout the first floor. Upstairs, the loft makes a perfect play or work space while the owner's suite is designed for relaxation. STATUS: Occupied.
2131 Gap Creek Road
2131 Gap Creek Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 4-4:30pm This beautiful executive 3bd 2.5ba home with a 2 car garage sits on 0.63 acres on the Greer Country Club Golf Course. You have a front porch that you sit and see beautiful sunsets.
316 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and
6 Country Dale Drive
6 Country Dale Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
6 Country Dale Drive is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Your breathe will be taken away when you walk into the kitchen featuring quartz countertops and an island with dimmer lights.
147 Cosmos Lane
147 Cosmos Lane, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 07/08/2020. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that is conveniently located between Spartanburg and Greenville. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features an open floor plan for lots of entertaining.
100 Mulberry Street
100 Mulberry Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1830 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Don't miss this adorable bungalow within walking distance of downtown Greer. Be a part of all the activities, enjoy the restaurants and shopping all without getting into the car. Minutes to everything.
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
204 Kendrick Street
204 Kendrick Street, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 204 Kendrick Street in Spartanburg County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1082 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1373 sqft
Adjacent to Century Park and close to downtown Greer, these homes feature plush carpeting, private patios, and spacious closets, among other amenities. Residents have access to a sundeck, a clubhouse, and a business center.
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
