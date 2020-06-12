/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Results within 5 miles of Duncan
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
104 Village Court
104 Village Court, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located on a private 1 street cul-de-sac, and convenient to downtown Greer and Wade Hampton shopping and dining! Den has a gorgeous natural gas fireplace that opens to bright dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Arlington Avenue
301 West Arlington Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Historic downtown Greer 2 BR, 1 BA bungalow home w/hardwoods in the bedrooms, kitchen has eat in area with a new stove & refrigerator, and a laundry room with washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
950 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1310 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
