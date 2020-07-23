All apartments in Dorchester County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

1903 Clubhouse Road

1903 Clubhouse Road · (843) 972-9450
Location

1903 Clubhouse Road, Dorchester County, SC 29470

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3293 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
Executive rental with 4 bedroom on 17 acres in Ravenel. Located in Dorchester County less than 10 minutes from Ashley Ridge High School. Home has large, open floor plan with granite counters, wood floors in living areas, formal dining room, office, screened porch. A guest suite is located on the first floor with the main bedroom and ensuite bathroom plus an additional bedroom upstairs. Office can be used as a 4th bedroom if desired. Large, welcoming porches on the front and back make for a welcoming place to relax and enjoy the lowcountry evenings. Available August 8th. Shed/garage is reserved for owner storage. Lawn maintenance is included. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets. Pet rent is $25 for the first animal is $30 and second animal is $20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have any available units?
1903 Clubhouse Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Clubhouse Road have?
Some of 1903 Clubhouse Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Clubhouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Clubhouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Clubhouse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Clubhouse Road is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Clubhouse Road offers parking.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Clubhouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have a pool?
No, 1903 Clubhouse Road does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have accessible units?
No, 1903 Clubhouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Clubhouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Clubhouse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Clubhouse Road does not have units with air conditioning.
