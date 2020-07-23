1903 Clubhouse Road

Amenities

Executive rental with 4 bedroom on 17 acres in Ravenel. Located in Dorchester County less than 10 minutes from Ashley Ridge High School. Home has large, open floor plan with granite counters, wood floors in living areas, formal dining room, office, screened porch. A guest suite is located on the first floor with the main bedroom and ensuite bathroom plus an additional bedroom upstairs. Office can be used as a 4th bedroom if desired. Large, welcoming porches on the front and back make for a welcoming place to relax and enjoy the lowcountry evenings. Available August 8th. Shed/garage is reserved for owner storage. Lawn maintenance is included. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets. Pet rent is $25 for the first animal is $30 and second animal is $20.