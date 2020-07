Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest suite hot tub internet access online portal

Vista Commons



1100 Pulaski Street, Columbia, SC 29201



Convenient, luxurious, and extraordinary! Vista Commons is located in the Vista, a historic area of downtown Columbia just east of the Congaree River. We are within walking distance of all the Vista has to offer - culture, entertainment, shopping, dining, parks and nightlife. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments within our gated community. Amenities include a sparkling pool, an outdoor kitchen, fire pit with a seating area, a business center, a 24-hour fitness center, outside storage, detached garages, storage units and in unit full size washers/dryers. Built in 2001 and renovated in 2018! Schedule your tour TODAY!