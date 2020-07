Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard game room guest parking key fob access package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront. Retail and dining establishments along the river esplanade will create an exciting entertainment district at the doorstep of Sola Station and CanalSide Lofts residents.